Jeremy Hunt set to outline 60 billion pound in tax rises and spending cuts -The Guardian

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt exits a car outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will set out tax rises and spending cuts totalling 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) in his autumn statement under current plans, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper said the figures remained estimates and subject to change but that Hunt had told an all-staff meeting that he was looking for at least 50-60 billion pounds worth of measures. ($1 = 0.8847 pounds)