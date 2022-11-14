Jeremy Hunt & Ben Wallace cut eleventh hour deal to avoid £3billion of cuts to Armed Forces

JEREMY Hunt and Ben Wallace have cut an eleventh hour deal to avoid £3 billion of cuts to the Armed Forces, The Sun can reveal.

The Chancellor will suspend Whitehall spending rules to allow the Ministry of Defence to borrow cash earmarked for future projects to meet inflation fuelled shortfalls in current spending.

2Ben Wallace and Jeremy Hunt cut an eleventh hour deal to avoid £3 billion of cuts to the Armed ForcesCredit: Rex

2The Chancellor will suspend Whitehall spending rules to allow the MoD to borrow cashCredit: Reuters

Mr Hunt is insisting all departments have to suck up the cost of inflation through their existing budgets ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement.

But the Defence Secretary warned there is a £3 billion shortfall in his vital spending plans due to soaring prices at a time of heightened national threat.

The Defence budget was boosted by £24 billion at last year’s spending review – set at £47.9 billion for 2022, growing to £48 billion in 2023 and £48.6 billion in 2024.

But MoD sources say soaring prices have wiped £3 billion from those spending plans – meaning cuts were needed.

Now the MoD will be permitted to divert “ring fenced cash” to meet the shortfall.

Money secured for future projects will be able to be brought forward for current spending ahead of a larger Budget in the Spring where departmental spending will be set out for the coming years.

Last night Rishi Sunak hinted the MoD could suck up the squeeze, telling reporters in Bali: “We’re the second largest defence spender in NATO.

“So no one can say that we do not have a very strong position on defence.”