Jeremy Corbyn & Mick Lynch show picket line solidarity on final day of January’s rail strikes

JEREMY Corbyn and Mick Lynch show picket line solidarity on the final day of January’s rail strikes.

The former Labour Party leader and RMT leader stood side-by-side at Euston station in central London.

2Comrades in arms – Jeremy Corbyn and Mick Lynch on the picket lineCredit: LNP

2Transport Minister Huw Merriman will hold talks with rail unions as members vote on further walkoutsCredit: LNP

Despite the RMT ending the second of two 48-hour walkouts yesterday, rail disruption is expected to continue today.

The action has caused chaos over the festive period, with ministers vowing to introduce new laws guaranteeing minimum service levels by fire, ambulance and rail services.

Transport Minister Huw Merriman will hold talks with rail unions tomorrow as members vote on further walkouts.

Yesterday Mick Lynch claimed the Government was “losing the argument” by bringing in anti-strike legislation.

Mr Lynch said it proved ministers want to “close down” his union.

He called it a threat to sack union members.

He claimed: “They’re going to conscript our members.