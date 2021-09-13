Jeffrey Shreve Sentenced For Possession of Child Pornography

Union County Man, Jeffrey Shreve Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Union County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for receipt and possession of images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Jeffrey Shreve, 38, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an information charging him with receiving and possessing images of child pornography. Judge Martinotti imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Shreve used peer-to-peer file sharing software to seek and obtain images of child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martinotti sentenced Shreve to seven years of supervised release and ordered restitution of $6,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Counsel to the U.S. Attorney Caroline Sadlowski of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

