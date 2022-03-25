Jeffrey Boone Sentenced For Child Pornography Distribution

Shalimar Man, Jeffrey W. Boone Sentenced To Seventy Years In Federal Prison For The Production And Distribution of Child Pornography

PENSACOLA, FL (STL.News) Jeffrey W. Boone, Jr., 32, of Shalimar, Florida, was sentenced to seventy years in federal prison on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation after pleading guilty on November 18, 2021. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” stated U.S. Attorney Coody. “Acts of such depravity are horrific and will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. Our law enforcement partners are to be commended for the swift, collaborative efforts, which resulted in the rescue of this child.”

The federal charges related to Boone’s involvement on the social media platform Kik Messenger. In October 2021, undercover agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) noticed Boone, utilizing an anonymized username, possessing and distributing images of child pornography. It appeared to the agents that Boone was producing the images himself with a small minor female. Based upon what they were witnessing, the FBI immediately obtained online records relating to the anonymous username that Boone was utilizing, and the agents were able to trace the illicit activity back to Boone in Shalimar, Florida. That same day, FBI agents obtained a search warrant and executed it on Boone’s residence along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The minor female was rescued at that time, preventing further abuse from Boone. Law enforcement also seized digital devices resolving back to Boone, confirming his victimization of the child.

Boone’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to sex offender conditions.

“Whether a local, state, or federal agency, there is nothing more fundamental to the law enforcement mission than protecting our children from abuse and exploitation,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden. “We are proud to have partnered with the FBI in its determined and detailed investigation to locate a person responsible for producing and distributing child pornography, and to gather the evidence necessary to hold that individual accountable for his vile actions.”

“The exploitation of children is a heinous crime that requires swift and intense law enforcement action,” said Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We at the FBI are prepared to do everything in our power, with a sense of urgency and alongside our partners, to protect innocent children and bring predators to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Amanda Gordon.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today