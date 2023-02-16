Jefferson Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Brian Battle, 45, Jefferson, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 2 ½ years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Battle pleaded guilty to this charge on October 24, 2022.

On April 5, 2021, law enforcement agents searched Battle’s residence in Jefferson, Wisconsin and found approximately 50 grams of cocaine, sandwich bags, a scale, and a drug ledger with handwritten notes containing names and money totals. In addition, agents found a Ruger firearm and over $12,000 in cash.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson noted that Battle had an “aggravated criminal history” including three prior felony drug offenses and two prior felony convictions for felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Peterson also noted that the crime was particularly serious because evidence from the search warrant showed that Battle was actively engaged in dealing cocaine.

The charge against Battle is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.