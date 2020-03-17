Jefferson County man Michael Parkinson faces drug charge

(STL.News) – Michael Anthony Parkinson, of Ranson, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Parkinson, age 35, was indicted on one count of “ Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Parkinson is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine that he planned on distributing in December 2019 and January 2020 in Jefferson County and elsewhere.

Parkinson faces at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Ranson Police Department investigated.

