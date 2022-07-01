Jaylon Dorsey Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Indianapolis Man, Jaylon Dorsey Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm while Subject to a Domestic Violence Protective Order

Jaylon Dorsey, 25, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while subject to a protective order.

According to court documents, on May 14, 2021, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) stopped a vehicle that Dorsey was driving. Officers recognized Dorsey from previous contacts and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Marion County for violating a protective order and intimidation.

During Dorsey’s arrest, officers located a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat of Dorsey’s vehicle. At that time, Dorsey was subject to a domestic violence protective order, which had been issued on behalf of Dorsey’s girlfriend. This court order prohibited Dorsey from possessing firearms under federal law.

Evidence presented at sentencing showed that Dorsey has a history of domestic violence and threatening behavior towards his girlfriend, women, law enforcement, and other members of the public.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD, and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Columbus Field Division made the announcement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon following Dorsey’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that Dorsey be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Massa who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of the LEATH Initiative (Law Enforcement Action to Halt Domestic Violence), named in honor of IMPD Officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A partnership among the ATF, IMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the LEATH Initiative focuses federal, state, and local law enforcement resources on domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today