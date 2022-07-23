Former Postal Service Letter Carrier, Javonte Richard Sentenced for Stealing Mail

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JAVONTE RICHARD, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on July 21, 2022 to (1) year of probation for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service employee, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709.

According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (“USPS-OIG”) received complaints from the public concerning missing parcels received by the Johnson Post Office in Metairie, that were later determined to be entrusted to RICHARD. On November 14, 2019, USPS-OIG Special Agents placed a package in the mail to be processed and delivered by RICHARD while on her route.

The item was a mail package addressed to a fictitious person and address from another fictitious person and address. While on her route, RICHARD opened the package. Shortly after, USPS-OIG Special Agents stopped RICHARD and observed her retaping the package. RICHARD later admitted to opening the package and removing it from the mail.

United States Chief District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown sentenced RICHARD to (1) year of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Inspection Service, Office of the Inspector General in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon M. Maestri is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today