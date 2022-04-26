Jason Ross-Lattion Facing Charges of Child Exploitation

Alamogordo firefighter, Jason Ross-Lattion Fleming facing charges of child exploitation

(STL.News) Jason Ross-Lattion Fleming, 36, of Piñon, New Mexico, made an initial appearance in federal court on Apr. 25 facing charges of providing child pornography to a minor, possession of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor. Fleming will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for April 28.

According to a criminal complaint, from January 2021 to March 2021, Fleming engaged in sexual contact with a nine-year-old child while she was visiting her father in New Mexico. At various times during his contact with the child, Fleming allegedly exposed himself to the child and provided her access to pornographic videos on his cellphone, including child pornography. Fleming allegedly offered the child Reese’s candy to entice her to engage in sexual acts.

On Dec. 9, 2021, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) executed a search warrant and seized two cellphones from Fleming. On April 18, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) obtained and executed a federal warrant to search the contents of Fleming’s phones. Investigators allegedly found child pornography on Fleming’s personal cellphone.

Fleming was a firefighter in Alamogordo, New Mexico, at the time of the alleged offenses. The City of Alamogordo has terminated his employment.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Fleming faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for providing child pornography to a minor, up to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography, and a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for coercion and enticement of a minor.

HSI investigated this case with assistance from NMSP, the Las Cruces Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Marisa A. Ong is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today