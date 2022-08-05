Jason Paul Janes Sentenced for Distribution of Meth

Nampa Man, Jason Paul Janes Sentenced To 10.5 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

A Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, on June 9, 2021, Jason Paul Janes, 45, of Nampa, Idaho, distributed more than two pounds of methamphetamine for $3,800 to another person.

Janes has criminal history spanning nearly three decades, and includes convictions for burglary, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, from the District of Wyoming, sitting by designation, also ordered Janes to pay a $250 fine and to serve 5 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Janes pleaded guilty to the charge on February 16, 2022

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the efforts of Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, which led to charges.

This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth. For more information, visit www.treasurevalleypartners.org.

This case was investigated by Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today