Jason L. Istre Pleads Guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography

Baton Rouge Man, Jason L. Istre Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Jason L. Istre, age 45, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to receipt of child pornography. As a result of his conviction, Istre faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release, which includes sex offender registration requirements.

According to admissions made during his plea, on or about October 1, 2021, Istre knowingly received files of child pornography via the internet. Additionally, he used sophisticated computer programs to download and store images and videos of child pornography. Istre sought videos and images of minors, knowing they were under 18 years of age, and sought them with the intent to receive child pornography. Istre also possessed 1,700 total videos and approximately 45 images of child pornography, which were accessible through his laptop.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward H. Warner.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today