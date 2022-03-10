Jason David Pleads Guilty To New Child Pornography Charge

Convicted Felon, Jason David Willis Pleads Guilty To New Child Pornography Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Jason David Willis, 47, of Gasport, NY, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography following a prior conviction before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, stated that in 2011, Willis was sentenced to serve 132 months in prison following his conviction on a federal child pornography charge. On May 18, 2021, an acquaintance of Willis’ brought his iPhone to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and stated that contained child pornography. The following day, on May 19, 2021, a U.S. Probation Officer searched the iPhone and observed two videos in the “recently deleted” folder on the phone that were produced by Willis on October 24 and October 28, 2020. Both videos depicted explicit images of a 17-year-old minor female. Further review of the iPhone revealed internet history for at least one website containing child pornography.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Michael Felicetti, and the U.S. Probation Department, under the direction of Chief Probation Officer Timothy C. Englerth.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Skretny.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today