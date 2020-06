Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On May 29, 2020, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was used in a suspected drug deal. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jared Butler, a 43 year old male, had fentanyl in his possession while operating the vehicle. Butler was cited and will appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 08/11/2020 to answer to the charge.

