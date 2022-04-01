Jaques Andres Sentenced After Lying To Bankruptcy Court

Insurance company owner, Jaques Andres Frym sentenced after lying to bankruptcy court, underreporting income

Sentence includes more than $100,000 in restitution

SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) A Chatham County insurance company owner has been sentenced to federal prison for lying in bankruptcy court and his tax returns.

Jaques Andres Frym, 53, of Pooler, Ga., was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to False Oath in Relation to a Bankruptcy Proceeding, and Filing a False Tax-Related Document, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Frym to pay a fine of $30,000, and restitution of $112,042.12.

“The integrity of our bankruptcy courts and tax systems depend on honest, forthright presentations from citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Jacques Frym violated that trust by lying to the court and on his tax documents, and is being held accountable.”

As described in court documents and testimony, from 2005 to 2021 Frym was the owner and agent of numerous business entities engaged in the sale of insurance. In 2015, Frym caused the creation of an entity named Federal Employee Benefits with his wife listed as the sole owner.

In 2016, Frym filed for bankruptcy to discharge $5 million in debt, and under oath claimed he performed no work for FEB “when, in fact, he knew that he sold, and was the primary individual responsible for selling, insurance contracts on behalf of FEB.”

In addition, Frym admitted that in 2018 he significantly underreported his income when filing his personal tax returns.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John P. Harper III and Asset Recovery Unit Chief Xavier A. Cunningham.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today