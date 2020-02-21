Japan’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I send warm wishes to Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of his 60th birthday this February 23.

The President and I were honored to visit Japan in 2019 and are grateful for the warm welcome by both the Emperor and the Japanese people. President Trump was the first Head of State to meet with Emperor Naruhito after his accession to the throne, continuing the legacy of a great relationship started by the Emperor Emeritus Akihito and the President.

This year is the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the leadership of our two nations as we work together to address both regional and global challenges. Japan and the United States continue to strengthen our steadfast alliance every day, drawing on our common values and interests to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. We praise Japan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, promote sustainable economic development, advance women’s empowerment, reinforce the rule of law, and respond to global challenges throughout the world.

