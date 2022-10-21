Japan to Relax Cryptocurrency Listing Rules

The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to allow crypto trading platforms to list coins without going through a lengthy screening process. “We hope the latest measure will help revitalize Japan’s crypto assets market,” said the vice chairman of the association.

Relaxing Listing Rules for Cryptocurrencies

The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) is planning to loosen crypto listing rules to make it easier for trading platforms to list cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a document it has seen.

The association plans to allow trading platforms to list crypto tokens without going through a lengthy screening process unless the tokens are new to Japan’s market. The relaxed rules could take effect as early as December, the publication conveyed, adding that the documents outlining the changes were recently distributed to member firms.

JVCEA Vice Chairman Genki Oda, who is also the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint Japan, confirmed the document to the publication. He believes that the JVCEA could also scrap pre-screenings for cryptocurrencies new to Japan and tokens issued through initial coin or exchange offerings by March 2024.

Oda noted:

We hope the latest measure will help revitalize Japan’s crypto assets market.

The JVCEA is a self-regulatory body that governs crypto exchanges operating in Japan. The organization works closely with Japan’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), to ensure its rules are in compliance with the country’s regulations. The group currently has 33 members who have started handling crypto assets, its website shows.

Oda said that over 50 cryptocurrencies are currently being traded in Japan partly due to quicker listing screenings, noting that fewer than half were traded about two years ago.

Under the JVCEA’s new rules, crypto exchanges will be able to list tokens within 30 days of reporting their listing plans and coin assessments. Trading platforms will be required to report events associated with listed coins, such as hard forks, to the JVCEA every three months.

The new rules expand on the “Greenlist” which the JVCEA introduced in April to allow exchanges to list the most common tokens faster. The association will monitor for any “inappropriate” crypto tokens and may ask member firms to stop offering them.

Binance is reportedly seeking a license to enter the Japanese crypto market after exiting it four years ago. The trading platform’s renewed interest in Japan is due to the Japanese government’s easing regulatory approach to crypto and substantial potential for user growth.

What do you think about Japan relaxing cryptocurrency listing rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.