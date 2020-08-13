Janesville: Traffic Advisory for Upcoming Street Resurfacing Work

Janesville, WI (STL.News) Street Resurfacing Activities are expected to take place on the following streets between approximately August 17, 2020 and August 22, 2020.

The following streets will be open to through traffic while the work occurs:

• Apache Drive (Seminole Road to Cherokee Road)

• Seminole Road (Cherokee Road to Apache Drive)

The following street will be closed to through traffic and detoured while the work occurs:

• S. Wright Road (STH 11 to Ruger Avenue)

Beginning at approximately 6:00 a.m. Monday August 17, S. Wright Road between STH 11 and Ruger Avenue will be closed to through traffic and will remain closed for approximately five (5) days while a Contractor working for the City resurfaces the roadway. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Ruger Avenue, S. Wuthering Hills Drive and State Hwy 11. The work will take 4 to 5 days to complete.

What to Expect When Your Street is Resurfaced:

Streets will be posted NO PARKING from 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. (Monday-Saturday). If you park on the street overnight please be sure to move your vehicle off the street early in the morning.

The first step in the resurfacing process is milling or grinding off the old street surface. During and after this process, traffic can drive on the street and residents will be able to access their driveways. Please drive cautiously and expect minor delays as the equipment removes the surface layer from the pavement and loads it into trucks.

Asphalt paving follows within a few days of removal of the upper pavement layer. Prior to paving, “FRESH OIL” (a sticky liquid tack coat) is applied to the surface to bond the new pavement to the old pavement. TRAFFIC IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED FROM DRIVING ON THE “FRESH OIL” WHEN IT IS AVOIDABLE. Tires can track this material and it can be difficult to remove from vehicles and other surfaces. IF YOU HAVE TO DRIVE ON THE “FRESH OIL” PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY.

The asphalt paving process will begin shortly after the “fresh oil” is applied. While paving operations are underway on your street, you may not be able to leave your driveway while the work is in progress at your location. PLEASE PARK YOUR VEHICLE(S) ON STREETS OUTSIDE OF THE PROJECT AREA IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT GETTING TO AND FROM YOUR PROPERTY WHILE THE PAVING OPERATIONS ARE IN PROGRESS. The paving on your block will be completed in one day or less and can be driven on that evening.

Paving is weather dependent and may need to be postponed due to rain.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds when driving through work zones and to use alternative routes when possible. For more information on these projects, please contact the Engineering Division at (608) 755-3162.

JTS Routes Affected by Wright Road Resurfacing:

Wright Road Closure Affects 3: Wright Rd & 8: Nightside East Routes

With the closure of Wright Rd, the 3: Wright Rd and 8: Nightside East routes will detour August 17 – 21 as follows: from SSM Health, east onto Racine Street; north onto S. Wuthering Hills Drive; west on Ruger Avenue to resume the route. This closure will temporarily close bus stops 232, 233, 234 and 359. The nearest bus stop will be at SSM Health passenger shelter or bus stop #358 located just west of the Wright & Ruger intersection. For questions, contact JTS at (608) 755-3150.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE