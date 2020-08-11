Janesville Police: Thefts from Motor Vehicle Information and Prevention

Janesville, WI (STL.News) Recently, the Janesville Police Department (JPD) has been receiving an increasing number of theft from motor vehicle reports. This is a crime that happens at all times of the day, but especially at night. JPD has been deploying different resources such as officers on bicycles, motorcycles and in undercover surveillance vehicles monitoring areas that have seen an increased amount of activity.

These strategies recently proved successful with the arrest of a subject who had committed numerous thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries to residences in the look west neighborhood, which is the area just south of Mercy Hospital. That subject is still in custody at the Rock County Jail for his charges, which include thefts, burglaries and a probation hold.

Although the JPD works hard to try and prevent these types of crimes, there are many ways citizens can help. Theft from motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity so citizens should never leave anything of value in their vehicles and should always lock their vehicle’s doors. Citizens can also assist by calling the Rock County dispatch non-emergency number at (608)757-2244 to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

If you are a victim of this type of crime we request, no matter how minor you think it may be, that you report it. Any information reported is valuable and will allow us to see what areas are being targeted the most so we can focus our attention there. If you are a victim, but do not have a suspect, you can fill out a short online report.

The online report can be found on the City of Janesville website at www.ci.janesville.wi.us/government/departments-divisions/police.

Another way to prevent these types of crimes and assist in apprehending the suspects is with today’s technology. We appreciate the Ring and other types of video we receive from citizens. If you have this type of technology and capture subjects committing or attempting to commit this type of crime please forward it to us through the Ring website. Even if you aren’t a victim, we may be able to identify the subject in the video, which will allow us to look into preventing that subject from committing further crimes.

Lastly, crime prevention is a community effort and we appreciate any help you can provide us with preventing and solving these crimes. Anyone with information regarding these or any other types of crime is always encouraged to contact us or send us a tip through P3 tips, which can also be found on the City of Janesville website. Callers can remain anonymous and possibly be available for a cash reward from the Janesville Area Crime stoppers.

