Janesville Police Arrested Tony O. Long for OWI & Child Abandonment

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On 7/30/20 at 1:45 am, Janesville Police Department Officers and Janesville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle hit & run traffic crash near the roundabouts at E. Racine St & I 90. Janesville Fire Department arrived and located the vehicle with nobody around.

Upon further examination, Janesville Paramedics located a 3-month-old infant left in the vehicle. The infant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and found to be uninjured. Janesville Officers responded to the hospital where they remained with the infant until the mother was identified and reunited.

As Janesville Officers were completing the crash investigation, a citizen arrived at the scene with the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle flagged down two local citizens for a ride to a gas station after the crash and left the infant in the car. At the time of giving the driver a ride the local citizens were not aware an infant was in the car.

The driver and father of the child was identified as Tony O. Long, 25-year-old from Stoughton, WI. After showing signs of impairment, he performed and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Long was arrested and held at the Rock County Jail for the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense with child under 16 years old – 346.65(2)(F)

Abandonment of a child – 348.20

Hit and Run to Property – 346.69

Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance – 344.62(1)

Operating While Suspended – 343.44(1)(A)

Incident Number: JV2036150

Location: E. Racine St & I 90

By: Sergeant Carpenter

Date: 7/30/20

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3:6 Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE