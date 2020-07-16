Janesville Police Arrested Quivadas Gaines for Brandishing a Firearm

Janesville, WI (STL.News) The Janesville Police Department was alerted by the Wisconsin State Patrol of a subject in a Ford Taurus with no plates who had brandished a firearm at another motorist. The suspect vehicle was last seen in the Janesville area. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver eluded him and at one point drove the wrong way on the interstate. The Trooper lost sight of the car but reports indicated the car was last seen going south on Milton Avenue.

Janesville officers spotted the suspect vehicle as it traveled at a high rate of speed through the residential neighborhood near Milton/Centerway. At Parker/Centerway a pursuit was initiated by Janesville Officers. The suspect vehicle drove at a high rate of speed, into oncoming traffic and through red lights. Pursuing police vehicles could not keep up while stopping for the red lights and heavy traffic but last saw the suspect vehicle southbound in the area of Center Avenue and W. Racine St. As officers approached Center Avenue and Rockport the suspect vehicle was found disabled after striking a traffic signal and the BP gas station sign at that intersection. Citizens and employees of the gas station pursued the suspect driver as he ran around the back of the gas station and the suspect surrendered to officers as they arrived. Janesville Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the suspect but he was uninjured. He was identified as Quivadas Gaines.

After the conclusion of the pursuit, it was learned Gaines had crashed into an occupied vehicle at Humes/I90 during his initial pursuit by the State Patrol, and two other unoccupied vehicles in the gas station parking lot at 108 Center Ave during the Janesville portion of the pursuit. A search of the vehicle produced two facsimile firearms and Gaines was being sought for an armed robbery in the City of Madison that occurred earlier in the day.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE