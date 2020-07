Janesville, WI (STL.News) Janesville Police Department Officers were dispatched to 2204 Bond PL. for a traffic crash. Stacy was operating a motor vehicle and struck 2 parked unoccupied vehicles. Witnesses saw Stacy exit the vehicle and run away from the traffic crash scene. Officers arrived and made contact with Andrew Stacy who showed signs of impairment. After failing field sobriety testing, Stacy was arrested for 6th Offense OWI. Stacy was transported and held at the Rock County Jail.

