Janesville: Palmer Drive, Wright Road Closed for Repair On June 29th

Janesville, WI (STL.News) Palmer Drive between Brakefield Drive and Wright Road will be closed to through traffic on Monday, June 29th for an emergency storm sewer repair. The closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until approximately 3:00 p.m. The storm sewer repair is located immediately west of Wright Road. Local access to driveways on Palmer Drive via Midland Road or Brakefield Drive will be maintained throughout the closure.

Janesville Transit System routes will not be affected by this closure.

Questions regarding the street closure can be directed to the City of Janesville Engineering Division at (608) 755-3169.

