Janesville Man Sentenced to 3 Years for Illegal Gun Possession

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Alfonso Randall, 40, Janesville, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Randall pleaded guilty to this charge on October 20, 2022.

On February 20, 2021, Randall interfered with Janesville police officers while they were conducting a lawful traffic stop of another person. Officers later found video that Randall had posted of his activities following the traffic stop, including him making threatening statements toward law enforcement and brandishing a handgun toward the camera. Officers also found video that Randall posted of himself shooting a handgun at a gun range.

Randall is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He was convicted of state drug trafficking offenses in 2001 and 2002. In 2009, he was convicted in federal court of distributing crack cocaine and sentenced to 100 months in prison.

At sentencing Judge Conley acknowledged Randall’s claim that he was trying to hold police accountable but said that when the officers told him to stop interfering, he needed to respect those directions. Judge Conley also said that if Randall wants to hold other people to being law abiding, he needed to obey the law himself. Instead, Randall was presenting reckless video images, and when officers searched his residence, they found guns hidden about the house that were accessible to teenagers that were living there. The court found that Randall was endangering others by promoting dangerous gun behavior. Randall agreed with that assessment.

The charge against Randall was the result of an investigation conducted by the Janesville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

