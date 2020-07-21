Jamaican National Conrad Paul Golding Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Federal Prison For Illegal Reentry and Absconding

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton has sentenced Conrad Paul Golding (49, Orlando) to three years and one month in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States after being deported. Golding had pleaded guilty on April 15, 2019.

According to court documents, after having pleading guilty to the above offense, Golding was placed on house arrest and given a bond that was co-signed by family members. Golding’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 17, 2019, but he removed his electronic monitoring equipment and fled from law enforcement. A bench warrant was issued and Golding was arrested in New Jersey on January 31, 2020.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. It was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Bayliss, on assignment from the Office of Principal Legal Advisor, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

