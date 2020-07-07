Jakeem Hanson-Stirrup Arrested for Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:20 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite arrest and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of Columbia Road and Powellton Street in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area of the aforementioned location due to a shots fired incident which had occurred moments earlier at approximately 2:13 AM, officers observed a silver Honda Accord, matching the description of the vehicle which was believed to have contained the suspect of the shooting. Officers continued to observe the vehicle, which had exited Wayne Street onto Blue Hill Ave. Officers followed the vehicle which eventually came to a stop in the area of Columbia Road and Powellton Street. Officers approached the vehicle, which had tinted windows, and asked the operator to roll them down, to which he refused. Officers explained to the operator that a shooting had just occurred and his vehicle matched the description provided to police. The operator was asked to provide a license, and when he removed his wallet, officers observed the license to be clearly displayed through a clear plastic compartment within the wallet. The operator quickly placed the wallet on his lap and proceeded to manipulate his cell phone, in an effort believed to stall the interaction with officers. Due to the suspect’s behavior and the circumstances of the traffic stop, the operator was removed from the vehicle. With assistance from the BPD K-9 Unit, officers were able to locate a Raven MP25 firearm loaded with five rounds of ammunition which was inside of a sock underneath the cup holder panel of the vehicle. The operator was taken into custody.

Officers arrested Jakeem Hanson-Stirrup, 26-years-old, of Dorchester. Hanson-Stirrup is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charged of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

