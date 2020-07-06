Jake Gearin Charged with Assault & Domestic Violence by Nashua Police

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 5, 2020, at 7:39 a.m., Nashua Police Department Patrol Officers arrested Jake Gearin, age 20, of 3 Louise Lane, Scituate, Massachusetts, on an active warrant for one count of Second Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, a Class B Felony. Gearin was additionally charged with two counts of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence, both Class A Misdemeanors.

On July 4, 2020, at 4:58 p.m., Officers responded to a local Motel in Nashua, New Hampshire, for a reported assault. Officers made contact with a female known to Gearin who reported being strangled by Gearin while at the motel. The female suffered minor injuries as a

result of the assault. Detectives within the Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further this investigation. Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Gearin’s arrest, charging him with one count of Second Degree Assault-Domestic Violence, a Class B

Felony.

A Class B Felony is punishable up to 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Each Class A Misdemeanor is punishable up to 1 year in the County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines. Gearin was released on $300.00 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District on August 13, 2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE