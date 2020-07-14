Jail Inmate Jeremy Christopher Ester Charged with Failing to Update His Sex Offender Registration

(STL.News) – An inmate at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, Virginia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of failure to register under SORNA, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Jeremy Christopher Ester, 40, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, Ester knowingly failed to update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE