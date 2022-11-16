Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré announces resignation

Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bolloré tendered his resignation from the company for personal reasons.

He will leave the company on December 31, 2022.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company’s transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future,” Bolloré said.

Adrian Mardell will take over as the interim CEO from today. He has been a part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and a member pf the Executive Board for three years.

“I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future,” Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, said.

