Jaden Trea Peterson Arrested during Demonstration near Justice Center

Portland, OR (STL.News) While a large demonstration occurred last night around North Precinct, another group gathered around the Justice Center.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., on the 300 block of Southwest Main Street, a male suspect associated with the Justice Center demonstration discharged a firearm into the ground. After firing a round, the suspect fled from the area.

Officers learned the suspect fled the area on the TriMet Max train, continuing on the train until the Goose Hollow platform on the 1900 block of Southwest Jefferson Street. Once on the platform, demonstrators grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived.

21-year-old Jaden Trea Peterson was charged with Unlawful use of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place. Peterson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE