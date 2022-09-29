Jacobs hits 19-month low as industrial stocks sell off

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) on Thursday hit a 19-month low as industrial stocks faced renewed selling pressure. The engineering firm touched $107.76 a share before narrowing its loss to close with a 1.3% decline to $108.80.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, declined 1.7% to $83.94 a share. The fund has fallen in 12 of the past 13 days of trading, and is down 20% this year.

Industrial stocks that hit 52-week lows today included:

Allegion (ALLE) -2.8%

A.O. Smith (AOS) -3.4%

Flowserve (FLS) +0.08%

Gates Industrial (GTES) -2%

Harsco (HSC) -6.3%