Jacob R. Kirkley Sentenced for Counterfeiting

Vermilion County Resident, Jacob R. Kirkley Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Counterfeiting

Jacob R. Kirkley, 45, of the 100 block of North Vermilion Street in Potomac, Illinois, has been sentenced to twenty-seven months in the federal Bureau of Prisons for counterfeiting U.S. Currency and passing counterfeit U.S. Currency.

Kirkley pleaded guilty on January 26, 2022, to one count of manufacturing U.S. currency and two counts of passing U.S. currency. At the plea hearing, held before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long, Kirkley admitted that, on May 17, 2020, a Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy found over $20,000 of counterfeit U.S. currency in his truck. In June of 2020, Kirkley passed counterfeit currency at Carnaghi’s Towing and McDonald’s in Danville, Illinois and, in July of 2020, he passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Tilton, Illinois.

A Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Kirkley on an outstanding warrant on July 23, 2020. At the time of the arrest, deputies found over $20,000 counterfeit U.S. currency, four printers, a paper cutter, and numerous counterfeit-making implements in Kirkley’s truck and in a hotel room at the Budget Inn in Danville, Illinois.

The statutory penalties for both manufacturing and passing counterfeit currency are up to 20 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

At the sentencing hearing on July 25, 2022, Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller, who represented the government in the prosecution, requested a sentence of imprisonment to reflect “the public policy interest in protecting the integrity of government obligations.” In addition to imposing a sentence of twenty-seven months of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce ordered Kirkley to serve a three-year term of federal supervised release following imprisonment and to pay a mandatory $300 special assessment.

The case investigation was conducted by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Secret Service, Springfield Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today