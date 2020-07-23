Jacksonville Man Richard Earl Jenkins, Jr. Indicted For Production Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of an indictment charging Richard Earl Jenkins, Jr. (43, Jacksonville) with three counts of production of child pornography. If convicted, Jenkins faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison for each count.

According to the indictment, between October 2015 and March 2019, Jenkins produced child pornography.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

