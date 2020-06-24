Jacksonville Man Jeffrey Parkin Claims $1 Million in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jeffrey Parkin, 69, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Parkin purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 12620-12 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

