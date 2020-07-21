Jacksonville, Andy Li Claims $1 Million Prize Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Andy Li, 49, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.

Li purchased his winning ticket from BP Gas, located at 5505 University Boulevard West in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game launched in September 2018 and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

