Jackson Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Organization

Newark Man, Rahim Jackson Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Trafficking Organization

(STL.News) A Newark man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Rahim Jackson previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Judge Martinotti imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From 2018 through July 31, 2019, Jackson and others conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin. Jackson admitted using the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center on Clifton Avenue, where he was employed, in furtherance of the conspiracy.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martinotti sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in Newark; members of the Newark Department of Public Safety, under the direction of Director Brian O’Hara; and the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

He also thanked the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Rockaway Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief Martin McParland, and special agents from the ATF, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey L. Matthews in Newark.

The Broadway Townhomes investigation was part of the Newark Violent Crime Initiative (VCI). The Newark VCI was formed in August 2017 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the City of Newark’s Department of Public Safety for the sole purpose of combatting violent crime in and around Newark. As part of this partnership, federal, state, county, and city agencies collaborate and pool resources to prosecute violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community.

The VCI is composed of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA New Jersey Division, the U.S. Marshals, the Newark Department of Public Safety, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Parole, Union County Jail, New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, New Jersey Department of Corrections, the East Orange Police Department, and the Irvington Police Department.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s OCDETF Unit in Newark and Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Suchorsky of the Economic Crimes Unit.

