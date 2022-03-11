Jackson: John Willie Henderson Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Jackson Man, John Willie Henderson Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jackson, MI (STL.News) A Jackson man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, John Willie Henderson, Jr. a/k/a Dirt, 48, was indicted for aiding and abetting in the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine to an individual on February 23, 2018. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 10, 2019, and pled guilty on December 7, 2020.

The case is the result of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, “Fire and Ice,” which began as an operation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson Police Department, Madison Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department, and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha Middleton prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today