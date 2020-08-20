Jackson County Woman Wins $500 a Week for Life Playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash For Life Instant Game

Michigan (STL.News) A Jackson County woman is going to take care of herself after winning $500 a week for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash For Life instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Citgo gas station, located at 1502 Cooper Street in Jackson.

“I buy two Mega Millions tickets every Tuesday and Friday,” said the player. “I bought my Mega Millions tickets and had $1 left over, so I asked for an instant ticket.

“I scratched it off and as soon as I saw the ‘L’ in ‘LIFE’ I said: ‘Uh-oh!’ I knew I had something good, so I went back to the store and had them scan it and confirm it for me.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to accept her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $553,000 rather than annual payments of $26,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

Players have won more than $1.4 million playing $500 a Week Cash For Life, which launched in July. Each $1 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $500 a week for life. More than $5 million in prizes remain, including two $500 a week for life prizes.

