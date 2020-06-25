Jackson County Man Wins $4 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A split decision to buy a Royal Millions instant game ticket led to a $4 million prize for a Jackson County man.

“I usually buy $5 instant games, but saw the red, shiny ticket and decided to try my luck,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the bar code and scanned it, and the machine said to call the Lottery. I figured I won $1,000.

“I scratched the rest when I got home and screamed so loud when I saw it was a $4 million winner!”

The 37-year-old player bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 3333 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, the player plans to buy a new home, a new car, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $90 million playing Royal Millions, which launched in February 2019. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $68 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prize, 13 $10,000 prizes, 61 $5,000 prizes, and 663 $2,000 prizes.

