Jackson County Man Wins $1 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

MI (STL.News) A lucky streak led to a Jackson County man winning $1 million playing the Ruby Mine instant game from the Michigan Lottery.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 3346 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

“I had won $5,000 on a Super Bonus Cashword ticket last week, and I was still feeling pretty lucky,” said the 24-year-old player. “Later that night, I bought a couple Ruby Mine tickets and hit $1 million!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home, a new car, and then share with his parents.

Players have won more than $16 million playing Ruby Mine, which launched in August 2020. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $31 million in prizes remain, including two top prizes of $1 million, 14 $20,000 prizes, and 81 $2,000 prizes.

