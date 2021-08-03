Jackson County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm

Jackson County Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) A Jackson County man pleaded guilty to possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to court documents, on November 18, 2020, Shawn Wayne Ethridge, 37, of Jackson County, sold methamphetamine and a short-barreled shotgun to an individual in Jackson County.

Ethridge is scheduled to be sentenced on November 4, 2021. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today