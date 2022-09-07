Harrison County man, Jack F. Gibbins indicted on drug charge

(STL.News) Jack F. Gibbins, III, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted today on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Gibbins, 44, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Gibbins is accused of selling more than five grams of methamphetamine in July 2021 in Harrison County.

Gibbins faces at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty

Read more news relating to “Drug Charge:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today