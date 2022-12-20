I've got it covered: Amanda Blanc on fixing Aviva's troubles



Amanda Blanc, boss of the £12.3billion insurance giant Aviva, is one of the most formidable executives in the City.She is a prominent member of a tiny club: women at the top of FTSE 100 companies. Her modest upbringing, in a former mining community in the Rhondda Valley in South Wales, is also unusual in the largely male and middle-class preserve of Britain’s blue-chip corporate boardrooms. Claim to fame: Aviva boss Amanda Blanc has won praise for selling off eight businesses and returning almost £5bn to shareholderHer roots have, however, given her some great advantages. She is the possessor of a lovely Welsh lilt, a strong streak of pragmatism and a genuine affinity with her customers and the problems they face.Like the rest of us, she has had glitches with insurance, recently having to wait about eight weeks to have her car windscreen replaced, due to post-Covid delays in obtaining spare parts.‘Three years ago we could deal with a windscreen in 24 or a maximum of 48 hours,’ she says. ‘Today, the supply chain issues mean it can take a heck of a lot longer. Explaining that to customers can be hard. We definitely don’t always get it right on service.‘But I am very aware that if something bad happens and you have to claim on your insurance, you immediately become a vulnerable customer. If you are ill, you’ve had an accident, your home has been broken into, your child is poorly, you have been bereaved, our response can make a huge difference.’It is easy for Blanc to say warm words, but unlike some rival financial services bosses, who seem utterly remote from their customers, her heart seems in the right place.Since taking over at Aviva in July 2020, there are signs she may be transforming the group’s fortunes, something that eluded a whole procession of male predecessors.She has three main goals, the first of which is to streamline operations and focus on the UK, Ireland and Canada.So far, she has disposed of eight businesses in ‘non-core’ markets for a total of £7.5billion, and returned £4.75billion of capital to shareholders, with hopes of more to come. ‘A big tick on that one,’ she says.Second on her agenda is improving financial strength and restoring confidence in dividend payments. The third aim is to improve performance and growth. She reels off a list of opportunities, including equity release for older people wanting to free up capital from their homes, and ‘bulk purchase annuities’ or taking over company pension schemes. She also wants to reduce wasteful spending. ‘We are on track to take £750million of costs out by 2024,’ she says.Aviva shares, which had languished for years, have risen by around 60 per cent since Blanc took charge. That will bring solace to the company’s long-suffering small shareholders, of whom there are at least half a million.Running Aviva is a gargantuan task, and Blanc knows she is under the eagle-eyed scrutiny of Swedish activist investor Cevian, which holds a 6 per cent stake and has made no bones about the fact it wants to see super-charged performance. Pre-Blanc, Aviva was a clumsy, lumbering giant of a company formed from a series of mergers.The old Commercial Union was crunched together with General Accident, then swallowed up Norwich Union in 2000. Aviva struggled to establish a strong identity of its own out of the hotch-potch of brands, cultures and IT systems.But why does Blanc think the blokes who went before her were unable to fix the business?‘Execution, execution, execution,’ she says. ‘You have to get things done and it can’t be too complicated or people don’t understand, and they don’t believe in it.’Whether she will in fact be the chief executive who turns around the Aviva tanker, it is too early to say, but her career has been impressive so far. Amanda Blanc, 55 Family favourite: Pop star Harry StylesLives: Hampshire and London Family: Husband, Ken, daughters Caitlin & Rhiannon Drives: Tesla Model Y Hobbies: Workout on Peloton Bike & Zwift Indoor Racing. Love anything to do with Welsh Rugby (apart from when we’re losing!) and play the piano to recover Education: Treorchy Comprehensive, University of Liverpool (History), University of Leeds (MBA) and Chartered Insurer (ACII) Career: 33 years in Financial Services. Graduate trainee at Commercial Union, Ernst & Young, Groupama, Towergate. Group chief executive AXA UK & PPP and chief executive Zurich EMEA before rejoining Aviva as Group chief executive. Best dinner party guest? Harry Styles (inset) – simply for the look on my daughters’ faces… Worst disaster leading to an insurance claim: Driving to college at 17, with the ink on my licence still not quite dry, I thought it was a good idea to stop suddenly on a dual carriageway. A car piled into the back of me and my pride and joy was a write-off – the worst bit was the other driver was an off-duty policeman. You can imagine the lecture! Aged 29, she was the youngest ever branch manager at Commercial Union, moving on to senior roles at French giants AXA and Groupama, followed by a short stint at Zurich.Despite her achievements and status, she has been the target of sexist attacks at the annual meeting, including one investor who said she was not ‘the right man for the job’.Blanc said in a riposte to misogynist investors on social media that the higher she had risen up the ladder ‘the more overt the unacceptable behaviour’.It is a depressing thought. She is not keen to dwell on that episode, but she does want to highlight the inequalities confronting ordinary women, particularly with pensions.The auto-enrolment system, where employers have to put eligible employees into a retirement scheme, is ten years old and has helped millions of Britons save for their old age.But, says Blanc, the system leaves women at a disadvantage and needs to be overhauled, by reducing the lower age limit from 22 to 18 and removing the lower earnings threshold.‘We want to open it up to people on lower salaries and to younger people,’ she says.Women are more likely than men to be earning less than the qualifying level for auto-enrolment, she adds. It would also help if they could contribute at a younger age, so they can set aside some pension before taking time off to have children.One in four Britons retire with a pension from Aviva. The crisis that erupted in pension funds following the disastrous mini-Budget did not directly affect the company, which has no exposure to the Liability Driven Investment strategies at the heart of the meltdown. But, as Blanc says: ‘It has hurt confidence in UK plc among outside investors.’She is big on ESG – standing for environment, social and governance – but she took up a role as an independent director at oil giant BP in the summer and sees no contradiction. ‘Energy security is absolutely critical and BP has a big role to play,’ she says.‘What you do not want is companies like that to be driven into private ownership where there is no visibility and no scrutiny.’We meet in her office in a tower block opposite the famous Lloyd’s of London building, in the heart of London’s insurance district. Aviva is moving on next year, but only to nearby Fenchurch Street.‘We love being in the City and we need to be in the City,’ she says. ‘If you think of all the businesses we keep going, the sandwich shops, the coffee shops, the heel bars…’ The latter is perhaps a nod to her love of stilettos – her account on Twitter is @Amandas_Shoes.‘We cannot keep beating up on Britain and London,’ she says. ‘This is a brilliant country. Yes, we are going through a tough time, but we have got to have a bit of confidence.’Born in Treherbert, a former colliery village, both of her grandfathers were miners. She was in her late teens during the bitter strike of 1984, which left deep scars on local communities.Insurance companies, she believes, could play a big role in bringing prosperity to deprived areas. One key to this, she argues, will be changes to the so-called ‘Solvency II’ regime.It sounds nerdy but will unlock billions of pounds of money in the coffers of companies like Aviva to invest in UK infrastructure.Blanc says she could channel another £25billion into projects such as social housing, science parks and hospitals thanks to the changes.‘It will make a massive difference, to the country and our customers,’ she says.Recently, she was the opening speaker at the Labour Party business conference in London’s Canary Wharf.‘It’s really important we understand what Labour’s plans and policies are,’ says Blanc. ‘We are not party political – we need relationships with politicians across the board.’She argues for cross-party collaboration on issues such as net zero, the ageing population, social care and economic growth.‘We need to get all the best minds working together,’ she says. ‘I know we are an adversarial culture but does it really have to be like that?‘If we had more collaboration, we might just work things out.’Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.