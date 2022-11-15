I’ve got a China rally to sell you

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekdayGood morning. Why is bitcoin still trading at nearly $17,000? We would think the flagship cryptocurrency would have been hit harder by the (now properly insane) FTX story. Is this a controlled market, at some level? We don’t know. Send us your conspiracy theories: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.China rallyChina’s economy and markets have been labouring under the double burden of the zero-Covid policy and a slow-motion property crisis set off by official efforts to limit speculation and debt in real estate. November has brought some official hints that the government may want to lighten those two loads. From the FT, last Friday:China has eased coronavirus quarantine requirements for close contacts and international travellers, in the first marginal relaxation of Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid strategy since the policy was reaffirmed at the Communist party congress last month.The State Council, China’s cabinet, pared the mandatory quarantine for close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases and overseas arrivals from seven days to five, while maintaining three further days of home isolation…And yesterday:China’s central bank will extend a year-end deadline for lenders to cap their ratio of property sector loans, one of the strongest moves yet by Beijing to relieve pressure from the credit crunch roiling China’s real estate sector..?.?.?lenders now have an as yet unspecified amount of time to cap the ratio of their outstanding property loans to total loans at big banks at 40 per cent, and their outstanding mortgages as of total loans at 32.5 per cent.Speculation about these moves was circulating even before the news actually hit. Stock markets have bought both the rumour and the fact: Some sellside analysts were enthusiastic, too, especially on the real estate side. Here are some quotes from a Caixin story entitled “China Regulators Roll Out Property Rescue for Embattled Developers”: “China’s housing rescue is finally here,” Société Générale Group economists Yao Wei and Michelle Lam wrote in a note Monday. “If implemented, the plan should greatly increase the chance for housing activity — both construction and sales — to find a bottom and start recovering soon”?…The measures represent “the most crucial pivot since Beijing significantly tightened financing of the property sector,” economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. wrote Monday in a note. They “demonstrate that Beijing is willing to reverse most of its financial tightening measures, including the three red lines and two red lines introduced in late 2020,” they wrote.The enthusiasm, on both Covid and the property sides, seems unwarranted. Of course there is a trade, and possibly a good one, in timing any given incremental loosening of regulations. But the structural problems that motivate those regulations are unchanged. On a wildly simple view, the problem on the medical side is that the Chinese Covid vaccines are not as good as the mRNA vaccines used in many other countries. On the real estate side, the problem is that the Chinese economy in general and Chinese household finances in particular are wildly dependent on real estate investment, investment that no longer generates a remotely acceptable level of return.We are therefore sympathetic to the view of Andrew Batson and Ernan Cui of Gavekal Research, who wrote this about the loosening of the Covid rules:The government’s preferred strategy is probably to continue refining the current techniques for stamping out local outbreaks while pushing hard to develop better vaccines and treatments domestically. Public-health officials seem to envisage the end goal as a combination of improved pharmaceuticals and other measures that will minimise both infections and deaths. This ideal is far from being realised: under current conditions, there would be millions of deaths among China’s vulnerable elderly population if the spread of the virus was uncontrolled.When better vaccines will be widely available in China is unclear. Meanwhile, as Batson pointed out in a note yesterday, case numbers in China are actually rising quite quickly. Even if national regulations are softening slightly, local officials will have to tighten restrictions to bring these numbers down. A boost to the economy from loosening of zero-Covid policy seems a ways off. The situation in real estate is less mortal but even less amenable to quick solutions. The only vaccine for malinvestment in real estate is financial pain. Asset price declines, balance sheet writedowns, reallocation of workers and capital to new sectors — it all takes time, as the US discovered in the years following 2008. The idea that China’s real estate sector will soon “find a bottom and start to recover” seems frankly bizarre. Amazon joins the cost-cuttersEven the mighty Amazon can’t escape tech’s lay-off wave:Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history.The cuts will focus on Amazon’s devices organisation, including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.The job cuts are inevitably being compared to Meta’s last week, though the scale differs. Amazon is trimming 3 per cent of its corporate workforce, mostly from unprofitable divisions. By contrast Meta shed 13 per cent of its entire staff, but took care to limit cuts to its unprofitable metaverse unit. Markets, after smiling upon Meta’s lay-off announcement last week, appeared less happy with Amazon. The stock fell 2 per cent. (This is probably because cost cuts were already priced in. The stock rose 12 per cent last week after news of a cost review emerged.)Until recently, Amazon has been a staggering growth story, racking up 19 per cent compound revenue growth since 2017. Investors slapped a meaty multiple on the stock — nearly 90 times trailing earnings. But as we have noted before, that multiple is a bit deceptive as the company has never put a high priority on profits, and its investors played along with that. The assumption has always been that at some point in the future Amazon could crank up margins significantly, if it wanted to or if investors demanded it. The big question is whether, now that the stock has given back all its pandemic-period gains, that moment is arriving. Amazon’s web services business is highly profitable. The question is about the retail business. Amazon’s combined domestic and international retail arms have delivered five consecutive quarters of operating losses. Sales have been fine. The real problem will be familiar: costs. Over the last several years, Amazon’s expenses have risen steadily as proportion of revenue, a pattern that accelerated during the pandemic:Management is alert to this. Here’s Amazon’s chief financial officer on the company’s October earnings call (Andy Jassy, like Jeff Bezos before him, doesn’t talk to the investing hoi polloi):Turning first to our [retail segments] we generated over $1bn in operations cost improvements driven by higher leverage of our fixed-cost base and continued productivity improvements in our fulfilment and transportation networks. This represents a solid improvement in productivity quarter over quarter, though not quite as much as we had planned?.?.?.?we recognise there’s still a lot of opportunity to continue to improve productivity and drive cost efficiencies throughout our networks?.?..We’re working very hard to make sure that current profitability is not the new normal. Amazon is looking to trim where it is most bloated. Its Alexa unit runs at a $5bn yearly operating loss, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Halving that would just about cover Amazon’s losses in North American retail over the past year. Though the company’s top line is still growing, in a recession that is no sure thing. Advertising tends to lead the cycle, and Google’s revenues have slowed while Meta’s are shrinking. If revenue growth stalls or stops, investor recriminations will grow, as they have at Meta. Amazon still has time to prove it can turn a nice profit. But markets will eventually tire of waiting. 