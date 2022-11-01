'It's going to be tough': Fed rate hikes draw negative reaction as hot topic online; study

Study: public sentiment on interest rate hikes draws more social discussion than other money topics.

Social media discussions on the topic has 6 million mentions since July, Maven Road study shows.

The majority of conversations on Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are negative, study reveals.

How much are the interest rate hikes on the forefront of Americans’ minds right now?

It turns out a lot more than we may think. Public sentiment, mostly negative, has been growing for months about the ongoing hikes , especially on social media, according to Maven Road, a social analytics firm that digitally tracks consumer, political and pop culture trends.

Since July, the sentiment regarding interest rate hikes and their impact on specific areas such as the housing market has generated more social interaction than other money-related topics including the student loan forgiveness plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, the New York City-based firm said.

In its recent analysis, social media discussions on the topic have risen by more than 6 million mentions (and counting) in the past four months, Maven Road said. Among the more than 1.1 million people who Maven Road tracked, a third of their chatter centered on the global economy, another third focused on the future of financial investments and nearly 15% on the housing sector.

“We’re finding that there’s a lot of uncertainty and some fear regarding the interest rate hikes,” Nick Altgelt, a senior business analyst at Maven Road tells USA TODAY. “The conversations remain strong and are very healthy and lively.”

WHAT THE FED RATE HIKE MEANS TO YOU:Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation, harsher increases ahead

SHOCK IN THE STOCKS:How the stock market has moved with all 5 of the Fed interest rate increases

Fed chair Jerome Powell is a ‘center of discussions’

Maven Road’s findings come as the Federal Reserve this week is widely expected to make a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase and after a letter from- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio who warned Fed Chair Jerome Powell about potentially high unemployment in the U.S. due to the rate hikes to tame inflation.

“It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment,” wrote Brown, chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. “… a family’s “pocketbook” needs have little to do with interest rates, and potential job losses brought about by monetary over-tightening will only worsen these matters for the working class.”

Altgelt said Powell is “definitely the center of most discussions. Many raise questions asking ‘What is he going to do next?'”

Maven Road’s data was collected between July 1 and Oct. 25 based on conversations about the interest rates hikes and related topics through sources including social networks Sprinklr and Twitter, news sites, blogs and forums, said Laura Narino, a Maven Road senior brand manager.

Among the 1.1 million-plus people tracked in Maven Road’s study, the most vocal are banking and financial professionals (20%), parents and heads of households (14.4%) and corporate executives (9.3%).

The public sentiment was overwhelmingly negative, reaching a peak on Sept. 14, a full week before Powell announced yet another interest rate hike, Altgelt said. In the weeks following Powell’s speech, there were more than 2.1 million mentions, Altgelt added, mostly sharing their discontent about the Fed’s recent actions, as the current inflation rate is 8.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“It’s going to be tough for a lot of hard-working Americans to try saving as much money as they possibly can in challenging economic times,” Chris Campbell, a chief policy strategist at Kroll and a former assistant secretary in the U.S. Treasury Department, told USA TODAY.

Overall, more than 50% of the interest rate hikes discussions originated in the U.S., Maven Road said. More than a third of those conversations came from the East Coast and the discussions nationwide were “equally prevalent” among Democratic- (51%) and Republican-leaning (49%) states, Altgelt added.

“This is a very polarizing topic on both sides of the political spectrum,” Altgelt said.

BELT TIGHTENING:Fed rate hikes: What will and won’t become more affordable?

WILL LOW-INCOME COMMUNITIES BENEFIT?:Compromises in Democrats’ climate bill will hit communities facing pollution the hardest

Housing and mortgage interest rates become big talkers

The fluctuating housing market was also a big topic, receiving more than 937,000 mentions among roughly 478,000 people during July and late October, Altgelt said. More than 40% of the conversations were about continued high home prices, followed by mortgage interest rates (24%) and rising rents (22.6%).

TOUGH CHOICES TO MAKE:The US housing shortage is ‘awful’ and will likely get worse with no apparent end in sight

STILL LOOKING TO BUY A HOUSE?:Mortgage rates top 7%. Is a fixed or an adjustable rate the best bet right now?

Conversations centered on a possible housing market crash as the 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 6%, more than double the 3% in January.

The current 30-year fixed rate is above 7% and that could cause some trepidation for prospective homebuyers, said Bess Freedman, CEO of luxury real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens in New York City.

“I think this is going to be a time where buyers wait and see what happens,” said Freedman about the housing market. “They want to know more and get a better understanding of what happens if the overall interest rate climbs before making such a big decision.”

Altgelt agrees since many believe that part of the “American Dream” is homeownership.

“Housing is unique because this particular topic touches every fabric and core of our society,” Altgelt said. “The conversations will be ongoing because of the ramifications in our daily lives and our financial futures.”