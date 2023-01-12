It’s beyond dreadful. We’re now running A&E out in the corridor and waiting room | The Secret A&E Doctor

I’ve worked in the NHS for over 10 years and I’ve never known it as bad as it is now. A&Es are swamped and primary care is swamped too. It’s a very sorry of state for all concerned. The last few weeks have been beyond dreadful and it was all predicted by those on the ground months ago.Before Covid our emergency department could handle 30 patients at a time but “flex” that number up to 50 if need be. During Covid we expanded the number of bedded cubicles and went up from 14 to 23 standard beds and from three up to seven resuscitation spaces.Despite that, though, we now often have more than 100 patients in the department at any one time. Between 40 and 50 of them are “ready for transfer” – that is, waiting to move to a bed upstairs.But there aren’t enough beds and discharging patients who are medically ready to leave can be difficult. As a result, the wait time for an inpatient bed is around 48 hours and sometimes recently has hit 72 hours.We’re now in a position in our A&E where we are looking after a ward and a half of admitted patients, who take up the bedded spaces, while simultaneously running an emergency department out of the corridor and waiting room. Having to manage the very sick in inappropriate areas is now becoming the norm.An emergency department (ED) is not a safe place. It’s filled with some of the sickest people in a hospital, in a chaotic environment. There are lots of comings and goings, with patients being moved frequently and staff looking after multiple patients. It’s a recipe for things getting missed.If you add in the fact that ED personnel work a shift rota, so new staff come on duty every few hours and they don’t necessarily know the patients, there is more scope for potentially vital information being lost.Waiting rooms can be dangerous places if you spend a long time there. That’s because you aren’t being monitored frequently, and if you didn’t present as that sick initially and then deteriorate, then that might not get picked up for some time. People tend not to announce it openly before they lose consciousness, for example.Our overflow corridor never has fewer than 20 patients on it; people who are too unwell to sit in the waiting room. The corridor is made up of trolleys of patients lined up, top to toe, along a wall. It’s busy, it’s noisy and there’s no dignity there. Patients stuck there are being toileted behind staff holding up sheets on the corridor.Thankfully, we haven’t had an unexpected cardiac arrest happen on the corridor as yet – but that’s a matter of time.As an example of the intense pressures EDs are under, we recently had to move a patient out of a cubicle to a corridor. That was so the person in the corridor, who was more critically unwell – who was dying in fact – could die anywhere other than a corridor.This was a frail elderly person who, at triage, was found to have irreversible pathology. We knew they would die, and fairly imminently. From a compassion point of view, the corridor would have been a dreadful place to die.As ED doctors, we have always tried to give the dying a place of privacy, where loved ones can be with them in some relative peace. I would hope that same degree of compassion was present in all A&Es, but it’s becoming more challenging to provide.Recently a GP brought a patient with serious breathing problems into our ED themselves as there were no ambulances. Their oxygen saturation level was down to 80%, which is very worrying.But there was no oxygen available for the patient when they arrived. Sometimes we run out of portable oxygen in the ED because we have so many patients on it in the corridor.That patient waited all night and all the next day in the waiting room even though they had what we call a national early warning score (News) of 10. That’s a measurement of how unwell they are, based on monitoring their heart rate, blood pressure and other vital signs. Anyone with a News score in double figures is extremely unwell. Usually patients presenting with a News of seven or above is meant to be managed in a resus bed.I’m suffering more moral injury now than I did at the height of Covid. That’s the feeling of helplessness people get when they abandon their moral beliefs in high-pressure situations.Covid was tough. We had oxygen shortages and had to decide to turn oxygen off for some patients who we couldn’t save so we could ration what we did have, and telling relatives their loved one had died became normal.But what we’re seeing now is so much worse. I feel like the boiling frog.A&E staff try to do our best in an extremely challenging set of circumstances. But we have accepted for a while now that we are delivering a very substandard service. It’s just a shame that there doesn’t seem to be any political will to try to salvage the situation.As told to Denis Campbell The Secret A&E Doctor works in the north of England