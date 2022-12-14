Italy wants euro zone bailout fund to be reviewed

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti attends a news conference for the government’s first budget in Rome, Italy November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian parliament should have a proper and wide-ranging debate on reform of the euro zone bailout fund before deciding whether to ratify it, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), as the fund is formally known, was created in 2012, during the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, to lend to euro zone governments cut off from markets.