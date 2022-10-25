Italy must not give in to "blackmail" from Putin, PM Meloni says



© Reuters. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani attend the lower house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, October 25,



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new government will support Ukraine and will not give into “blackmail” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Tuesday.

“Giving in to Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail,” Meloni said in her maiden speech to the lower house.

She added that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.