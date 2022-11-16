Italy and China agree at G20 summit on need for diplomatic solutions for Ukraine

2/2

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 and agreed that “every diplomatic initiative” should be put on the table to end the war in Ukraine, her office said on Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke at the summit in Bali and “agreed that every diplomatic initiative should be promoted to put an end to the conflict and avoid an escalation”, an Italian government statement said. Meloni also told Xi that Italy wants to increase exports to China, stressed the importance of reviving the EU-China dialogue, including on human rights, and accepted an invitation to visit China, according to the statement.