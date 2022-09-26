Italian Serie ‘A’ Soccer Team AC Milan to Launch NFT Initiative

AC Milan, a popular soccer team in the Italian Serie A league and the current champion, announced the launch of a new non-fungible token (NFT)-based project. The organization established a partnership with Monkeyleague, a Solana-based Web3 soccer game, which became its official NFT partner to launch a new series of NFT branded game assets for the game.

AC Milan to Launch NFT Branded Assets in Monkeyleague

Sports teams from all over the world are now introducing more and more Web3 elements in order to connect with fans from different markets. AC Milan, the current champion of the Italian Serie A League, has recently announced its involvement in a new NFT project. The organization partnered with Monkeyleague, a soccer esports Web3 game, to launch a joint NFT drop involving franchise-owned IP.

In a press release, the team informed that this move made Monkeyleague the official NFT partner of the team and that the company would work closely with the team to design a new collection of branded AC Milan NFT game assets, including new players, skins, and stadiums.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of the organization, reinforced the importance of the digital presence of AC Milan for its fans. He stated:

We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with Monkeyleague, a collaboration that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the field of digital innovation. We are particularly proud to be the first football club to partner with Monkeyleague, bringing this game to our supporters around the world and offering them a new innovative way to engage with their favorite team.





More Elements and Background

The partnership will also allow fans of the team to obtain physical elements related to the group. In the auction of these new assets, which is planned to happen on October 6, many of the auctioned NFTs will also include physical jerseys signed by the whole team.

Also, key players of AC Milan will be playtesting several elements of the game in order to offer feedback to Monkeyleague to make it more engaging. This is not the first foray of the team when it comes to Web3, as the organization has already launched a fan token in partnership with Socios.com.

Recently, the team also sealed a partnership with Bitmex, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, which became the first official sleeve partner for the team.

